Winters was listed as a limited participant in Monday's estimated practice report due to a knee injury.

Winters played every single defensive snap during the 49ers' 26-21 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and finished with 10 tackles (nine solo) and one pass defense. He's come out of that contest with a knee injury, which will be worth monitoring given the 49ers are playing on short rest against the Rams on Thursday.

