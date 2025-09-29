49ers' Dee Winters: Estimated as limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winters was listed as a limited participant in Monday's estimated practice report due to a knee injury.
Winters played every single defensive snap during the 49ers' 26-21 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and finished with 10 tackles (nine solo) and one pass defense. He's come out of that contest with a knee injury, which will be worth monitoring given the 49ers are playing on short rest against the Rams on Thursday.
