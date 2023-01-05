Samuel (ankle/knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday.
Samuel has missed three games in a row due to a sprained MCL in his left knee and a left ankle sprain that stems from getting injured during the second quarter of a Week 14 win against the Buccaneers. Wednesday's uncapped session follows the wide receiver capping Week 17 prep with back-to-back limited practices, so he's on the precipice of a return to action. Assuming he's out there Sunday against the Cardinals, Samuel could get a bit more work out of the 49ers backfield with Christian McCaffrey sitting out Wednesday due to a sprained ankle and Elijah Mitchell (knee) just opening his practice window to return from injured reserve.