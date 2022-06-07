Samuel will report for the start of 49ers' mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Samuel's patriation in mandatory minicamp has been the expectation since late May. Nonetheless, it's good to get confirmation that the electric wideout isn't staging a holdout, considering that he reportedly requested a trade out of San Francisco back in April. General manager John Lynch recently said he'd "be a fool" to trade Samuel, and he insisted that the 26-year-old "will be part of the 49ers this season," per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, so it looks like the team still intends to do everything possible to work out an agreeable long-term deal.