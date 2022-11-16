Greenlaw recorded seven tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers.
Greenlaw logged seven stops before being ejected for a head-to-head hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert near the end of the first half. Nevertheless, the fourth-year linebacker still tied Fred Warner for a team high in tackles despite only playing 60 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps. Greenlaw is not known to be dealing with a head injury following this collision, so he should reprise a productive role against Arizona on Monday Night Football in Week 11.