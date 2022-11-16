Greenlaw recorded seven tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers.
Greenlaw logged seven stops before being ejected for a head-to-head hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert near the end of the first half. Nevertheless, the fourth-year linebacker still tied Fred Warner for a team high in tackles despite only playing 60 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps. Greenlaw is not known to be dealing with any sort of head injury following this collision, so he should reprise a productive role against Arizona on Monday Night Football in Week 1.