Kittle (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Green Bay, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle promised Wednesday he'd be back this weekend, and while he's living up to his end of the bargain, his fantasy outlook is less promising than usual with Brandon Allen stepping in for an injured Brock Purdy (right shoulder) as the 49ers' starting QB . Allen hasn't started a game since 2021 and has a career completion rate of just 56.7 percent, with 6.1 yards per attempt, 10 TDs and six INTs on 263 passes.