Kittle (hamstring) relayed his intention to return to action Week 12, saying he'll "for sure" play Sunday at Green Bay, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Kittle missed this past Sunday's loss to the Seahawks due to hamstring irritation, but he's slated to be limited at Wednesday's practice, as coach Kyle Shanahan told Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. That would mark Kittle's third capped session in a row dating back to last week, and he'll have two more chances to get back to full participation this week before the 49ers need to make a decision regarding whether or not he'll have a designation ahead of Sunday's contest.