Coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday's 38-13 win over the Bears that Guerendo has a possible foot sprain, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Guerendo exited in the fourth quarter due to a foot injury after compiling 128 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. If Guerendo joins Christian McCaffrey (knee), Jordan Mason (ankle) and Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) on the sidelines Thursday against the Rams, Patrick Taylor would be the next man up in a 49ers backfield that also includes Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Israel Abanikanda. A potential return timeline for Guerendo has yet to be established.