Pinnock (heel) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pinnock did not play in the Niners' last two preseason games due to a lingering heel injury, but he appears to be past the issue and on track to play against the Seahawks on Sunday. With Malik Mustapha (knee) beginning the season on the reserve/PUP list, Pinnock is slated to serve in a starting role at safety alongside Ji'Ayir Brown.