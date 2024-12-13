Jennings secured two of nine targets for 31 yards in the 49ers' 12-6 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

Just four days after bringing in seven of eight targets against the Bears -- a pair of touchdown grabs among them -- Jennings saw a team-high target total in Thursday's rainy conditions but was highly inefficient. The veteran wideout entered Thursday with a solid 73.1 percent catch rate on the season, and his struggles led to his lowest yardage total since Week 6. Jennings will aim to bounce back against a talented Dolphins secondary in a Week 16 road interconference battle on Sunday, Dec. 22.