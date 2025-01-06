Jennings finished with seven receptions on 10 targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 47-24 loss to Arizona. He was ejected in the second quarter for fighting with a Cardinals player.

Jennings took over as the 49ers' No. 1 option due to Deebo Samuel (ribs/wrist) sitting out Sunday's regular-season finale. The 26-year-old Jennings had a career year in 2024, setting new highs in receptions (77), yards (975) and touchdowns (six) while primarily filling in for Brandon Aiyuk (knee) midseason, though his combativeness may have cost him his first 1,000-yard season after getting ejected with a half-plus left to play. The upstart receiver will now enter the second year of a two-year contract reconstruction, with the possibility of continuing his elevated role for the 49ers in 2025.