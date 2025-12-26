Rourke (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Chicago, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Rourke is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered during his final collegiate season at Indiana. He's not quite ready to return, but given his 21-day practice window opened Dec. 8, he would need to be activated from the NFI list ahead of the 49ers' Week 18 tilt against the Seahawks. If Rourke is not activated, then he would not be available for the 49ers' regular-season finale or their postseason run.