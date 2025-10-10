Jones (knee/oblique) is practicing Friday and doing more throwing than the day before, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It looks like Jones is preparing to start, while Brock Purdy is doing side work but not quite ready to practice. The 49ers may still leave the door open for Purdy to start if he makes progress this weekend, but the more likely scenario right now is Jones fighting through oblique and knee injuries to make another start this Sunday at Tampa Bay.