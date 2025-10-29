Jones (knee/knee) practiced in full Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Jones sustained a knee contusion this past Sunday at Houston, per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com. Jones then was listed with both knees to begin Week 9 prep, but neither issue impacted his practice reps Wednesday. Meanwhile, No. 1 QB Brock Purdy remained limited due to his lingering turf toe injury, which came on the heels of Shanahan telling Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com on Monday that he didn't "think it's a long shot" for Purdy to play Sunday at the Giants. Purdy likely will need to log a full practice Thursday or Friday in order to be cleared for game action, so the 49ers' next two injury reports will be of keen interest to get a sense of who between Purdy and Jones will be under center this weekend.