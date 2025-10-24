Jones will start Sunday's game at Houston after coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out Brock Purdy (toe), Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones thus will earn a sixth start in the past seven contests in place of Purdy, who continues to deal with a turf toe injury. Working as a fill-in for Purdy, Jones has averaged 280.8 yards per game on 67.0 percent passing while tossing six touchdowns versus four interceptions. Jones also will have all of RB Christian McCaffrey, WRs Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne and TE George Kittle as his primary targets Week 8.