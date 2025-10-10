Jones (knee/oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With Brock Purdy (toe) ruled out again, Jones is gearing up to play through a pair of injuries. He was already fighting through a minor PCL sprain before injuring his oblique during last Thursday's win over the Rams. Jones was a limited practice participant all of this week, with reports suggesting he did far more throwing Friday after not doing much in the previous two practices. Fantasy managers will still want to keep an eye on the situation ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, with both Jones and WR Jauan Jennings (ankle) listed as questionable.