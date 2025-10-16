Jones (knee/oblique) practiced in full Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones followed up Wednesday's limited showing due to lingering knee and oblique injuries with all on-field work one day later. The same can't be said for No. 1 QB Brock Purdy, who remained limited due to his nagging turf toe issue. Purdy has missed four of the past five games as a result of the health concern, but his ability to handle some practice reps on back-to-back days implies that he's inching toward a return to action. Coach Kyle Shanahan may settle who will be the 49ers' starting quarterback for Week 7 when he speaks to the media Friday.