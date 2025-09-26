Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Jaguars, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Jones emerged from a second consecutive start in place of Brock Purdy (left shoulder/toe) this past Sunday against the Cardinals with a sprained PCL in his left knee. It limited Jones in practice Wednesday and Thursday, and his status now is up in the air ahead of Week 4 action. Coach Kyle Shanahan already told Wagoner that Purdy will start this weekend, so Jones will be the No. 2 QB, assuming he's active.