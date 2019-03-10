49ers' Malcolm Smith: Restructures deal with Niners
Smith agreed to a restructured contract in order to remain with the 49ers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
The specifics of Smith's deal aren't available, but his salary was significantly reduced from the $3.75 million he was initially due. Smith has only played in 12 games over two years with San Francisco, recording 35 tackles (22 solo) and a pass breakup while averaging just 28 defensive snaps per game. He'll likely face competition in camp for the starting job again.
More News
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Loses starting job late in year•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Records season high in tackles•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: More snaps on tap•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Expected to start second consecutive week•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Will start at weak-side linebacker•
-
49ers' Malcolm Smith: Makes 2018 debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...