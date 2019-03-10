Smith agreed to a restructured contract in order to remain with the 49ers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The specifics of Smith's deal aren't available, but his salary was significantly reduced from the $3.75 million he was initially due. Smith has only played in 12 games over two years with San Francisco, recording 35 tackles (22 solo) and a pass breakup while averaging just 28 defensive snaps per game. He'll likely face competition in camp for the starting job again.