The 49ers promoted Taylor on Wednesday from the practice squad to the active roster.

Taylor's promotion comes as no surprise after the 49ers lost Christian McCaffrey to a knee injury and Jordan Mason to an ankle injury, temporarily leaving rookie Isaac Guerendo as the only healthy running back on the active roster. Geurendo figures to step in as the lead runner, but Taylor may get a decent chunk of the playing time, especially on passing downs. The 49ers also added RB Israel Abanikanda this week, claiming him off waivers, while Ke'Shawn Vaughn is a new addition to the practice squad.