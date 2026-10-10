Stout (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Stout is day-to-day with an AC joint sprain. The cornerback practiced in a limited capacity Thursday while missing the 49ers' Wednesday and Friday sessions. Stout has an outside chance to play in Sunday's contest but with one limited practice session during the middle of the week, it is unlikely. If Stout does not play, Ephesians Prysock, Siran Neal or Jack Jones will likely start at slot cornerback against the Seahawks.