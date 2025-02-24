Carter (shoulder) will not work out at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine due to a shoulder injury, which he played through versus Notre Dame during the College Football Playoff semifinal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Carter hasn't yet fully recovered from a shoulder injury he dealt with during the 2024 collegiate season, but he'll meet with teams for interviews and take part in physicals at the combine. He's on track to be fully cleared in time for his March 28 pro day, which will give NFL franchises roughly one month to fully evaluate the potential No. 1 overall pick's medical status ahead of April's draft. Carter has already been cleared to resume training, but he isn't yet back to 100 percent form, and substandard combine metrics could only dent his draft stock. Assuming the standout defensive end is indeed able to get healthy and show out at his pro day, he'll remain one of the top candidates to come off the board in the earliest picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.