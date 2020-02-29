Play

AJ Dillon: Impressive combine showing

Dillon (6-0, 247) ran an unofficial 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the combine Friday, adding a 41-inch vertical and 131-inch broad jump.

Dillon predicted in the spring of 2018 that he'd run a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at that precise weight, but even his lower actual time at 4.53 seconds was exceptionally good. It's impressive enough that he correctly predicted his vertical, which at 41 inches is elite by any running back standard. To do it at 6-foot, 247 is unprecedented -- even Derrick Henry 'only' posted a 4.54-second 40, 37-inch vertical, and 130-inch broad jump at the same weight. Pass-catching questions will persist with Dillon since he caught only 21 of 31 targets in three years at Boston College, but his pure running ability is difficult to question in light of his standout athletic testing.

