Alexander Hollins: Exits Minnesota

Hollins was waived by the Vikings on Friday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

No surprise here, as Hollins was considered a long shot to land on the team's final roster. His only action in the preseason came in the Vikings' final game. He hauled in two receptions for 17 yards in the contest. The undrafted rookie will now look for a new opportunity.

