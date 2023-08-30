Brown was waived by the Ravens on Tuesday.

Brown and Josh Johnson had been competing for Baltimore's No .3 quarterback job throughout the preseason, and it looked like the battle could take on extra significance with Tyler Huntley suffering a hamstring injury late in camp. However, Huntley's injury isn't expected to impact his availability for the regular-season opener, so both Brown and Johnson were let go Tuesday. Brown struggled in exhibition play, completing just 21 of 39 pass attempts or 218 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.