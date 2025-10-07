The Browns could promote Zappe to the active roster ahead of Week 6's game in Pittsburgh, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Cleveland released its unofficial depth chart, which lists Dillon Gabriel as the starting quarterback with Shedeur Sanders as the backup. However, that may not be the pecking order come kickoff against the Steelers. The Browns signed Zappe after cut-down day and at a time when they already had six QBs on the roster. Perhaps the veteran, who has made nine career starts including Week 16 in 2024 for Cleveland, is viewed as a more game-ready than Sanders, who could drop back to being the emergency quarterback.