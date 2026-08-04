Bears' Cam Lewis: Playing new position

Lewis is expected to shift to safety during training camp, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen stated that Lewis is shifting his focus from nickel to safety with Coby Bryant out eight-to-10 weeks after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The 29-year-old signed a two-year deal with Chicago this offseason after spending six seasons with Buffalo. With the change in position, both Josh Blackwell and rookie fourth-round pick Malik Muhammad should get more reps in the slot while Kyler Gordon recovers from an offseason calf injury.