Keenum (coach's decision) is inactive but serving as the Bears' emergency No. 3 quarterback in Sunday's divisional-round contest against the Rams, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official website reports.

Keenum will once again operate as the team's third option at quarterback in the NFC Divisional round. The 37-year-old will only be eligible to enter the game if both starter Caleb Williams and backup Tyson Bagent are forced to exit the contest.