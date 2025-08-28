Kramer (foot) reverted to injured reserve with the Bears on Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Kramer was waived with an injury designation Tuesday after suffering a foot injury during training camp, and he's now set to miss the entirety of the 2025 season while on IR. The offensive lineman would be eligible to return to action if he were to reach an injury settlement with Chicago, otherwise he'll set his sights on being ready for 2026.