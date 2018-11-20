Trubisky (right shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on the Bears' estimated injury report Monday.

Led by Trubisky, the Bears have put together a four-game winning streak, which was capped by Sunday night's 25-20 win against the Vikings. During that stretch, he's completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 875 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing 20 times for 118 yards and another TD. While he wouldn't have participated if the Bears held a session Monday, Trubisky will have two more chances to prove that his right throwing shoulder is a non-issue in advance of Thursday's visit to Detroit.

