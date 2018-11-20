Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Dealing with shoulder injury
Trubisky (right shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on the Bears' estimated injury report Monday.
Led by Trubisky, the Bears have put together a four-game winning streak, which was capped by Sunday night's 25-20 win against the Vikings. During that stretch, he's completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 875 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing 20 times for 118 yards and another TD. While he wouldn't have participated if the Bears held a session Monday, Trubisky will have two more chances to prove that his right throwing shoulder is a non-issue in advance of Thursday's visit to Detroit.
More News
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Mediocre stat line in victory•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Another 300-yard performance in win•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Throws for a score•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Tosses two scores in Week 8 win•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Another huge performance•
-
Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Tops 300 yards in overtime loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...