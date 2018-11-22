Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Officially inactive Thursday
Trubisky (shoulder) is inactive for Thursday's game at Detroit, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The Bears, namely coach Matt Nagy, expressed optimism Trubisky would be able suit up early in the week, but the tone surrounding the quarterback's availability changed when he woke up Wednesday with less range of motion in his right throwing shoulder than expected, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The development caused Trubisky to be listed as doubtful for this contest, paving the way for Chase Daniel to start for the first time since 2014. With Trubisky officially in street clothes Thursday, Tyler Bray will serve as Daniel's direct backup.
