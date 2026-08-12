Bears' Ozzy Trapilo: Could return before end of camp

Trapilo (knee) has a chance to return to the field near the conclusion of training camp, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Trapilo was placed on the active/PUP list July 25 as he continues to recover from a patellar injury that he suffered in January against the Packers in the NFC wild-card round. The offensive lineman was initially expected to be a long shot to play in 2026, but head coach Ben Johnson outlined Tuesday just how far the 24-year-old has come in his recovery, expressing optimism that Trapilo could be back in action ahead of the regular season.