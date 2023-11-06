Johnson rushed twice for six yards and caught a nine-yard pass in the Bears' 24-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Johnson saw the same amount of work as No. 3 running back, Darrynton Evans, while D'Onta Foreman dominated the backfield with 20 rushing attempts. Other than the game when Johnson was injured in Week 5, this was the first time he had fewer than six touches in a game. He also hasn't had 50 scrimmage yards in a game since Week 1, making Johnson a low-upside fantasy option.