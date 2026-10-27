Chicago signed Scott from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday.

Scott was elevated each of the past three weeks, so this was a necessary move for him to be eligible to continue suiting up on game days. The 27-year-old has been providing depth at running back in the absence of Kyle Monangai (toe), who has been sidelined for each of the three contests that Scott has been elevated. With that said, Scott yet to log an offensive snap this season, so he's unlikely to be a factor on offense in Week 8 versus Seattle even if Monangai is absent again.