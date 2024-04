The Bengals selected Johnson in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 214th overall.

Johnson was a pass-rush specialist throughout his time at Ole Miss. Of his 112 tackles in college, 22 went for a loss and 19 were sacks. He's an explosive athlete (91st percentile vertical jump, 81st percentile board jump), so with professional coaching, some of his raw skills could translate to more on-field production.