Peerman (undisclosed) was activated from the Non-Football Injury list Monday, Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Peerman, who'd been sidelined with an undisclosed injury, passed his physical Monday and is expected to join the team at practice later on. Though he missed some time during training camp, Peerman is an incumbent special teams captain who appears to be the favorite to secure the No. 4 RB job behind Joe Mixon, Jeremy Hill and Gio Bernard.