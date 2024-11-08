Brown rushed 13 times for 42 yards and a touchdown and secured nine of 11 targets for 52 yards in the Bengals' 35-34 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble.

Brown once again filled the lead-back role and was the only Bengals running back to record a rush attempt, but he was nearly as involved as a receiver due to game script. The second-year back finished second in receptions, receiving yards and targets behind Ja'Marr Chase, and he was able to post his fifth rushing touchdown of the season on a one-yard run to cap off the opening possession of the game. Brown will eventually begin sharing touches with the recently acquired Khalil Herbert, but he should continue spearheading the ground attack in a Week 11 road battle against the Chargers on Sunday night, Nov. 17.