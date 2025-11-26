The Bengals activated Burrow (toe) from injured reserve Wednesday.

Reports a few weeks ago said Burrow was targeting the Thanksgiving Day game at Baltimore for his return to action. It's now playing out that way, with Burrow officially activated after being listed as a full practice participant Monday and Tuesday. He may not have his usual mobility, and definitely won't have Tee Higgins (concussion), but Burrow nonetheless remains a weekly candidate to lead the league in pass attempts and yardage. He said Tuesday that he plans to continue playing down the stretch this season even if it becomes clear that Cincinnati's slim playoff hopes have dwindled to nothing, ESPN's Ben Baby reports.