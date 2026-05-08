Burrow was present for the start of Cincinnati's voluntary offseason workouts Thursday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Burrow was limited to eight appearances in 2025 by a toe injury, but he's healthy at the start of team activities heading into the 2026 season and hoping to lead the Bengals back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2022 campaign. Cincinnati took steps toward accomplishing that goal by bolstering its defensive personnel in the offseason, most notably trading for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Burrow still has plenty to work with on offense, with the team returning wideouts Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas, running back Chase Brown and tight end Mike Gesicki.