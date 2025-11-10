The Bengals announced Monday that Burrow (toe) has been designated for a return from IR and will practice in a limited capacity.

Burrow now kicks off a 21-day window wherein his can practice without counting against the 53-man roster, allowing him to begin ramping up his activity level with the target of making a return to the lineup in December. The franchise quarterback is recovering from surgery undergone Sept. 21 to address a Grade 3 turf toe injury. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network have confirmed that December remains the Bengals' tentative target for Burrow to retake the field, but it's encouraging to see him already ready to handle limited practice reps. Joe Flacco will continue operating as Cincinnati's starting quarterback until such time as Burrow gains full clearance, including Sunday on the road against Pittsburgh.