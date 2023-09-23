Burrow (calf) will be listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rams, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Head coach Zac Taylor hardly gave a ringing endorsement regarding Burrow's status saying, "We'll see. Still have 48 hours." Burrow was spotted participating during Saturday's practice with a compression sleeve around his injured calf, but it does mark two straight days in which the star quarterback did light work during practice. The Bengals hosted both Trace McSorley and AJ McCarron on a workout Saturday in an effort to boast their depth at the position, although it would be almost impossible to expect either to see game action Monday if the Bengals opted to sign a new backup signal caller.