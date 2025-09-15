Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Monday that Burrow (toe) will require surgery, though he declined to provide details on an expected recovery timeline for the star quarterback, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Burrow reportedly suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's win over the Jaguars and is facing a minimum recovery timetable of three months, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, which could allow him to return mid-December. The team hasn't yet confirmed either the severity of Burrow's injury or the possibility of him potentially returning this season, per Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News. Jake Browning will take over under center as long as Burrow is sidelined, priming him to start on the road against Minnesota on Sunday, and the Bengals seem strong candidates to pursue additional depth at the quarterback position.