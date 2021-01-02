site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bengals-jordan-evans-set-to-return-week-17 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bengals' Jordan Evans: Set to return Week 17
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Evans (hamstring) won't carry an injury tag into Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Evans was unavailable last week against the Texans. He'll return to the lineup for the season finale, but he's not expected to upgrade from a special-teams role.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read