The Bengals selected Jenkins in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 49th overall.

Son of former Panther great Kris Jenkins, the junior Jenkins followed in his father's footsteps and is set to join the NFL ranks as a starting defensive tackle. He is compact for the position at 6-foot-3 and 299 pounds, but he tested extremely well at the NFL Combine. During his time at Michigan, Jenkins started 33 games and was a wrecker in the middle of a championship-caliber defensive front. Athletically, he compares to defensive tackles like Larry Ogunjobi and Levi Onwuzurike. A rotation of Sheldon Rankins, B.J. Hill and Jenkins is a strong trio for Cincinnati.