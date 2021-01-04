site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Kyle Shurmur: Receives future contract
RotoWire Staff
Jan 4, 2021
Bengals signed Shurmur to a reserve/future contract Monday.
The 24-year-old is the son of Broncos' offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. The Vanderbilt product will compete for a backup role behind Joe Burrow (knee) in 2021. Brandon Allen and Ryan Finley are both favorites for the job after starting over Shurmur this year.
