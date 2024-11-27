Wilson (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson played every single defensive snap during the Bengals' Week 11 loss to the Chargers, finishing with eight tackles (four solo) and one forced fumble. However, coming out of the Week 12 bye, it appears the 2020 third-round pick is now working through a knee injury, which forced him to be sidelined during Wednesday's practice. Wilson will have two more chances this week to return to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's AFC North clash against the Steelers.