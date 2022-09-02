The Bengals re-signed Thomas on Friday, per the team's official site.
After he was released by Cincinnati on Wednesday, the 32-year-old defensive back is slated to return to the team's secondary. Since earning his first Pro-Bowl nod in 2018, Thomas has seen much more work on special teams (720 snaps) than on the defense (492 snaps). Additionally, the veteran hasn't played in at least 10 games dating back to his last season with the Giants in 2019. However, Thomas' experience in the league could pay dividends for the Bengals should the team make another deep postseason run.