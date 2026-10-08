Higgins (groin/neck) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Higgins was seen working out off to the side during the open portion of Thursday's session, and he apparently wasn't able to mix into team drills once practice was closed to the media. The veteran wideout has now had consecutive absences from practice to kick off Week 5 prep, while No. 1 receiver Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) bumped up to limited participation Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. The Bengals will see if Higgins and Chase can increase their practice activity Friday before deciding if either or both wideouts will carry designations into Sunday's game against the Dolphins.