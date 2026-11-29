Higgins (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Higgins, who was added to the Bengals' Week 12 injury report after logging a 'DNP' on Friday, approached the contest officially listed as questionable. Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, when asked following Friday's practice if he expected the wideout to play Sunday, coach Zac Taylor "yeah, he just woke up sore today. We just gave him the day [off] and we'll see where he's at." Evidently, things didn't go as hoped for Higgins, and in his absence Sunday, Andrei Iosivas -- who is just back from IR -- as well as Dohnte Meyers, Colbie Young and Mitchell Tinsley will be available handle WR snaps/targets that don't go to top pass-catching option Ja'Marr Chase. Additionally, TE Mike Gesicki could see an expanded profile in Cincinnati's passing offense versus New Orleans.