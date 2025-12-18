Bengals' Tee Higgins: Logs another limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higgins (concussion) was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday.
Ben Baby of ESPN.com notes that Higgins hasn't been a full practice participant since reporting concussion-like symptoms following the Bengals' Dec. 7 loss to the Bills. The wideout thus has one more chance to log a full session this week, and he'll also need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist in order to be removed from the five-step concussion protocol. If Higgins is still limited in Friday's practice, he could be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins ahead of the weekend.
